KDOT prepares for potential New Year’s Eve winter weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dropping temperatures could mean slippery roads Wednesday for Northeast Kansas which is why the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is starting to pretreat bridges in anticipation of frost.

According to KDOT Public Affairs Manager, Kate Kraft crews have already started pretreating bridges but they are in a holding pattern for the New Year’s Eve weekend.

“We have trucks pretreating bridges, for frost,” Kraft told KSNT, “as far as this weekend goes it is still too early to see if we need pretreatment.”

An incoming storm system appears to be timing out for very late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That system could produce areas of wintry mix or snow. Northeast Kansas should make plans for a potential winter mess for the start of 2022 followed by a very cold Saturday night, according to KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.

Kraft said crews will start with the most traveled roads first.

“As always, be patient, and give our drivers and trucks the room to do their jobs,” Kraft said.

Motorists can use Kandrive.org to monitor traffic conditions.

