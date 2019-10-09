Kidcast October 4, 2019

A powerful system has moved into the Central and Northern Rockies. It slide into the Lower 48 from the Gulf of Alaska, and it packs a punch. It will enter the Plains over the next 24-36 hours. Look for rain and some strong thunderstorms locally, but areas well north of Kansas could get a huge snowstorm.

Today is a transition day for us as clouds stream in to take away the crystal, clear sky. Showers should develop and increase throughout the day. The sky will be variably cloudy to overcast. Wind might exceed 25mph on occasion.