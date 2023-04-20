CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service will be out surveying damage Thursday following tornadoes that touched down on Wednesday night in Chase County.

KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Jack Maney confirmed a tornado touched down just west of Strong City Wednesday night.

“Lisa, we got a tornado on the ground right now,” Maney said just before 8:40 p.m. “That is a tornado on the screen, directly on the center of the screen. You can see it with the lightning flashes. That is, if that is not a tornado, I would bet my lunch on it right there, just to the west of Strong City. This thing has wrapped back, and it looks like that is a tornado on the ground right now near Strong City.”

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed damage across the area, including powerlines down “all over.” The sheriff’s office says a semi overturned on U.S. Highway 50 near Elmdale, and another car was even picked up by the tornado near Strong City on Old Highway 50. The windows were broken.

According to PowerOutage.us, parts of Chase and Marion counties are still without power this morning.

In northwest Kansas, high winds and blowing dust caused problems.

“The wind is picking up out west. LT Kahle sent this picture from Sherman County depicting the hazardous traveling conditions due to blowing dust. Please find a safe place to pull over for the night if you’re in this area and wait this storm out! ” @TrooperTodKHP

In Thomas County, a semi was eastbound on Interstate 70 when a gust of wind caused the trailer to roll. Two people from New York were taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby with minor injuries.

“We now have multiple semi-truck crashes in Sherman and Thomas Counties due to the wind and blowing dust,” Trooper Tod tweeted at 9:45 p.m. “Stay home, don’t drive!”

