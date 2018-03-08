KSNT Storm Track Weather Update

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7pm Wednesday for Brown, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

What We’re Tracking:

Additional rain and storms today

Much cooler pattern begins

Possibly wet Friday night and early Saturday

Temperatures have been high enough for record warm lows at night. We’ve also had highs about 15 degrees above normal each afternoon. Topeka even hit 90 degrees yesterday!

A strong low pressure system, and the associated cold front, is creating a major change to our overall weather pattern. The first thing we deal with is a high storm and heavy rain potential, then temperatures tumble as the batch of drier, cooler air comes surging into northeast Kansas.

Today will be occasionally wet with much lower temperatures to the west/northwest. Wind will also be lighter and from a different direction.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 73-77

Wind: N/NW 5-15

We get a big cool spell for late week. Lows should be in the 40s with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine becomes more prevalent Thursday after stubborn clouds. Another weak system may bring a chance for showers by Friday night through early Saturday. Rain may impact fans in Lawrence, but nothing more than a sprinkle should happen later in the day for Manhattan.

Temperatures may go up slightly for the start of the weekend, but 60s should be expected on Sunday to Tuesday as a wonderful fall-like pattern builds.

Time to find a few jacket options for the days ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

