KSNT Storm Track Weather Update

What We're Tracking:

Still hot and humid to start next week

Hit-or-miss chances for showers and storms

Break from the humidity with cooler temperatures

The last of the rain will continue to move out, leading into dry conditions for tonight. A mostly clear to partly cloudy sky will go along with low temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. However, it will continue to stay on the humid side during the night, as well.

Some lingering cloud cover during the morning on Sunday will gradually start to thin out and clear out. Mostly sunny conditions are expected by the afternoon, with the slight chance of a pop up shower or storm.

With a less likely chance of rain and more sunshine during the day, it will end up being hotter for Sunday compared to Saturday. Highs will get back into the low to mid 90s, but that humid to muggy air will keep heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100° at times.

The humidity will slowly but surely start to fall back as Monday progresses, leading into noticeably drier air in place for Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Monday as temperatures max out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A pop up shower or storm can't be entirely ruled for Monday, but better chances for on and off again rain will move in for Tuesday through Thursday. Those rain chances will go along with slightly cooler temperatures as well, with more widespread 80s across Northeast Kansas.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis