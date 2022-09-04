What We’re Tracking:

Warmer Labor Day

Little to no rain chances

Stronger cold front next weekend

Overnight temperatures will be falling back into the lower to middle 60s tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky and fairly light wind. Humidity has crept back in slightly, but we should still cool off quite a bit overnight.

With abundant sunshine, temperatures will warm up just a bit for Labor Day topping out in the middle to upper 80s as dry conditions continue overall. Should be a good for those end-of-summer activities on the long weekend.

Heading into the work week, we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists. We have our eyes on the next and stronger cold front which should move through next weekend and bring even more cooling with it.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller