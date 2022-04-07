TOPEKA (KSNT) – A powerful storm system brought a wide variety of weather to Northeast Kansas and the surrounding region this week. Blowing dust advisories, high wind warnings and red flag warnings have all been present over the last several days.

This particular storm system is large enough that it appears to be covering nearly all of the Central and Eastern U.S. The edge of its cloud cover stretches from the Dakotas down through the Gulf states; its cold front is bringing clouds and storms all the way to Miami, Florida. Heavy rain and gusty winds are moving through the New England area with severe weather for portions of the East coast.

Our Polar Front jet stream guides in a large low pressure system as it spins over the Great Lakes Region.

There have been critical fire conditions in Kansas all week due to strong gusty winds, dry fuels and very low moisture content. The winds from this system have produced gusts of nearly 70 mph which is equivalent to the low end of a weak tornado. Wildfires flourish in these kinds of conditions and several of them have already burned hundreds of acres across the state.

The large low pressure system is forecast to eventually push off further into the Eastern portion of the country heading into the weekend. The result will yield mostly sunny skies and much calmer conditions for the sunflower state.