Last day of mild weather before the heat and humidity return

What We’re Tracking:

One more mild day

Warmer weather returns

Humidity builds back in

We’ll have areas of clouds moving through today, and highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s again. Humidity stays lower today, too, so make sure to take advantage of this last comfortable day! Winds begin to shift to a southerly direction this afternoon, though, and we’ll start to feel a little more humidity in the air because of it.

Higher humidity spreads in from Thursday into the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by the end of the week and into the lower 90s this weekend. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 by this weekend, as well.

We’ll start to see scattered showers and storms work their way back into the forecast for the end of the week, too. Storms will, mainly, be possible through the overnight hours during this time.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

