A cold front makes it’s way through later today, so we can still expect a breezy and hot afternoon before it arrives. Highs will most likely make it into the upper 90s, maybe close to 100° before the front’s arrival, and winds will be gusting to around 30 mph out of the south.

Behind the front, winds shift to the north and west, humidity drops, and we look to feel much more pleasant by Wednesday. Overnight lows tonight should make it into the upper 50s and low 60s, and highs Wednesday should only be in the middle 80s.

We’ll warm up a little for the end of the week, but only into the upper 80s and low 90s. There’s another slight chance for isolated showers or storms late Thursday into Friday, but for the best chance for rain we may have to wait until late Sunday and into early Monday. There are even some indications that high temperatures may not even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week!