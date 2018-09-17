Late summer heat continues, noticeably cooler to start fall

Mostly clear conditions stick around for tonight as temperatures bottom out right around 70°.

Otherwise, the first half of the new work and school week will be greeted with more hot and humid weather. Through Wednesday, high temperatures will max out right around 90° with heat indices in the mid to even upper 90s at times.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see a fair amount of sunshine during the day, as well. The heat may be a little bit more tolerable for Wednesday as south winds pick up and become sustained at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.

Things stay breezy for Thursday, as well, with south winds still sustained at 10 to 20 mph. Couple that warm wind with mostly sunny conditions, and it'll be another hot and humid one. Highs will still max out around 90°, but may feel a few degrees hotter than that with the humid to muggy air in place.

This hot and humid pattern will change late in the day on Thursday as our next cold front pushes through. That front will also trigger shower and storms chances late on Thursday into Friday morning.

Once that front clears out, it will feel completely different for Friday. The humidity will have been scoured out and high temperatures will only get into the 70s. The strong south wind will be replaced by a cooler and lighter north breeze, as well.

Fall officially begins Saturday evening, and it will feel more like fall this weekend. High temperatures will only get into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms at times.