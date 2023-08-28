Last week’s heat wave was the strongest we had seen since July of 2011. We broke several records during this 7-day stretch of triple digits. On August 19th, we reached 111° which broke the daily record high and is the seventh hottest day on record in Topeka. A couple of days later, the highest heat index ever was recorded in Topeka which was 126°. The average high during this stretch was 104.3°.

So what exactly causes heat waves like this? Heat waves occur when we sit under an upper level high pressure system also known as a ridge. The area of high pressure is a large area of sinking air. When air sinks, it warms which is what causes our temperatures to climb in this pattern. Showers and storms also do not like sinking air so in a ridge rain chances are limited.

Looking towards this weekend, we have another heat wave on the way but here’s why it will not be as bad. During our last heat wave, we saw winds out of the northeast which would bring moisture into the area. This drove our humidity levels and our feels like temperatures up.

During the heat wave this weekend, winds will be out of the southwest which will bring drier air in so the heat won’t be as oppressive. Another thing working in our favor is as we continue to progress throughout the year the sun angle lowers. This causes the sunlight to be less direct. All these things are good news as we head into our next heat wave.

Image courtesy: Climate Prediction Center

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard