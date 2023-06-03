What We’re Tracking

Less active weather tonight

Warm through the weekend

Less rain chances next week

Showers and storms have been quite consistent for the west / southwest side of the viewing area today but the active weather should begin to wrap up as we head into the evening hours. Most should see partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows in the 60s.

Sunday looks to be a bit quieter with isolated storm chances remaining mainly in the afternoon yet again. We do look to heat things up a little bit more with highs approaching 90°.

For the beginning of next week our weather pattern starts to slow down even more. Isolated storm chances will remain but sunshine appears to dominate – at least for the first half of the week. Highs will be quite warm, in the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush