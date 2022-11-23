What We’re Tracking:

Mild this evening

Light drizzle possible Thanksgiving

Better rain chance by the weekend

Relatively mild weather is expected to remain in the area this evening with a warmer breeze out of the south. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the region but overall plan on a fairly nice Thanksgiving Eve. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 40s.

A chance for overnight drizzle moves in around midnight and will linger into much of tomorrow morning. This chance for precipitation isn’t much at all though and should not impact any sort of holiday plans.

For our Thanksgiving Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies remain in the area with winds changing directions by the afternoon. A cold front will be sliding through the region by lunchtime with skies slowly clearing afterwards.

Friday should be dry and cool, then Saturday will remain on the cool side with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s as our next chance at rain moves in. The best chance for rain this week looks to be Friday night and into Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine returns by Sunday and temperatures begin to another warming trend toward Tuesday. Highs on Sunday will likely be in the low 50s, and by the time we get to Tuesday, we could be near 60° again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush