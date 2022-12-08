***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for Cloud, Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties until 12:00 pm on Thursday.

Freezing rain and drizzle is likely this morning north and west of a line from Seneca-Manhattan-Abilene where our Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Not much accumulation is expected, up to 0.1″ at the most, but that could be just enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the morning hours. As temperatures climb above freezing by lunchtime, any freezing rain will transition to all rain.

Most of Northeast Kansas will see all rain with this event, apart from our northwestern counties. The bulk of the moisture has trended south of our area, but light rain showers will still be likely through this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to mid-upper 40s south.

We dry out for Friday as we warm into the middle 40s. There looks to be another wave of energy heading our direction for Friday night, and while it doesn’t appear to be a great chance for widespread rain, so spots south of I-70 could see a few showers move in overnight and early Saturday.