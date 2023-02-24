What We’re Tracking

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 10 p.m. tonight.

A quick round of freezing rain and drizzle with move through portions of the area this evening and on through tonight. Travel conditions may be impacted for much of the I-70 corridor and south. Any untreated roadways or surfaces may develop a light glaze of ice so please use extra caution if you have to be outside.

Overnight lows will eventually drop into the upper 10s and lower 20s making for another cool evening across northeast Kansas. The good news: temperatures are expected to increase significantly for Saturday with a lot more sunshine in the area. Afternoon highs will be in the lower to middle 50s with a light breeze out of the south.

For Sunday, our weather will start to get a bit more interesting once again. Winds will become quite breezy by the afternoon with gusts of 40+ mph possible as we await our next storm system. Highs for the day will be in the 60s with rain chances possible as early as lunchtime.

The better push of energy appears to arrive by the evening, bringing with it more widespread chances for rain across the viewing area. Along with the rain chances we’re also expecting a few thunderstorms in the area – some of which could even be on the low end severe range.

Showers may linger into Monday morning as we take a slight dip in temperatures, into the upper 50s. Winds will still be quite breezy out of the North with gusts of 30+ mph.

Most of next week should remain mild before another front arrives by the weekend that will cool us back down and *possibly give us another chance for precipitation.

