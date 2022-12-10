What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out this weekend

Above average temperatures through midweek

Showers, and even storms, possible Mon / Tues

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Republic, Cloud, Washington, Clay, and Marshall county until 10 AM.

Northwestern counties are seeing quite a big of fog out there this morning with visibility being reduced to less than .25 mile. Take it slow if you have to be out and about early and give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you.

There is some drizzle and even light rain falling across portions of the area. This is all part of a bigger system just to our south and should move out pretty quickly shortly after daybreak. Temperatures are starting out in the middle to upper 30s with cloud cover but we should start to see the clouds break by mid-morning.

The start of our weekend looks to feature partly cloudy skies once again as temperatures warm to nearly 50 degrees. Cloud cover will start to break apart by lunchtime and we should see a bit more sunshine this afternoon with fairly light winds.

Sunday we see a better clearing with mostly sunny skies making a rare appearance; temperatures should be much the same – near 50 degrees. The sunshine won’t last long though!

Our next system looks to arrive by early next week. The best chance for rain appears to be late Monday and into Tuesday. Once again, at this point, temperatures appear warm enough, with highs near 60°, to support all rain. We may even be able to hear a few rumbles of thunder Monday evening.

A cold front swings through for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-low 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There looks to be a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through early Thursday, but that’s still a long ways out and could very well change over the coming days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez