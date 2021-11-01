Light rain moves through today with much cooler temperatures

We have a chance to see some light rain move through the area today. It may be *just cold enough in a couple spots north of I-70 that a few snowflakes could mix in before lunch, but this shouldn’t cause any issues.

Much cooler air settles into place as we start off this week. Highs through Wednesday will likely only be in the middle to upper 40s, while overnight lows fall into the lower 30s.

There looks to be another slim chance for rain Tuesday morning, but the best chance for rain tomorrow remains just off to our south. A few showers could move through Wednesday, as well, but then we start to clear out and warm things up just a bit for the rest of the week.