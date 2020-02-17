Light rain showers are possible early today, then slightly colder weather arrives for midweek

Saturday started cloudy, but after 10-11am it became sunny and mild. Temperatures reached the mid to upper 40s. Sunday was better, and despite filtered sunshine we enjoyed highs in the 50s.

Moisture has steadily increased over the past 36-48 hours, and a weak boundary is creating widely scattered showers through early morning. We will likely remain cloudy in the central and eastern zones, but there should be partial clearing through late afternoon across the western counties.

Expect 50s today, but the lack of sunshine may not make it seem that mild. Breezes will also increase after midday as the front passes by.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 50-54

Wind: E/NE early, then W/NW 8-16 this afternoon

Tuesday will be cooler with some decreasing clouds late. It will turn even colder Wednesday with 30s, and random flurries are possible by evening and into early Thursday. Limited precipitation chances will hold for the late week period.

Sun looks abundant Friday as temps begin to rebound. The slightly higher temperatures at this point will be created by a stronger south wind that takes us into the weekend.

Saturday looks dry right now with 50s and increasing clouds during the late afternoon. The chance for a few showers looks slightly higher Saturday night, and periods of light rain may take us through Sunday with highs still around 50-54.

Prepare for a much cooler pattern for Tuesday to Thursday…

