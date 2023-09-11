Scattered showers move through today, and with the extra clouds, we’ll likely only make it into the lower 70s for highs. By this afternoon, the rain should be exiting, and skies will gradually clear through the night as winds become nearly calm. That could lead to some patchy fog development early tomorrow morning.

Overnight lows will likely dip into the 50s south of I-70, and we may even drop into the mid-upper 40s in our northern counties!

The cooler air from the frontal boundary looks to stick around a little while. We will see below average temperatures for the first time in two weeks. Highs in the 70s look to hang around all the through the start of the weekend before we gradually try and warm things up to near 80° by Sunday.