What We’re Tracking:

Rain, Snow mixture tonight

Windy with light accumulations

Cooler again next week

Much cooler air is moving into our viewing area as our next storm system approaches. This system is very dynamic and will bring a variety of weather; including sleet, graupel, rain and snow just to name a few. Freezing rain may also be a brief problem as temperatures begin to dip below freezing. The transition to all snow will occur later this evening with light accumulations possible for some areas, especially the northeast.

Winds will also pick up and may gust up to 25 mph through the night. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s with wind chills even lower than that, so be sure to bundle up early Monday morning. A few snow showers may linger into the first part of the day as well but is not expected to last long.

Highs will rebound fairly quickly into the lower 40s by Monday afternoon with sunshine taking over. Winds will also calm down and change direction by the evening.

Throughout most of the upcoming work week, expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s and another chance for some wintry precipitation by Thursday. That will cool us down even more by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush