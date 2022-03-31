We’ll see a band of light snow move through the area this morning. It won’t amount to much more than a dusting on grassy surfaces, and it will be in and out very quickly. After that our skies begin to clear, and we should see some sunshine later on!

Temperatures will still be chilly today, though with a continued northwesterly wind. It’ll be lighter than yesterday, and will continue to decrease today, but it’ll be enough to keep our temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight, skies will be clear and winds will be light, so we’ll be able to cool down into the upper 20s. After that, we do look to warm up to more seasonal levels over the next several days!