What We’re Tracking:

Areas of light snow tonight

Below-average temperatures continue

Dry and sunny for the rest of the week

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

The best chance for the rain/snow mix to start will happen after dinner time. Most of the precipitation will begin as rain, then quickly change over to snow as our temperatures drop into the 30s during the evening. Most locations could pick up a dusting to 1″ of snow, but eastern half of the area could pick up slightly more. A few spots could see 1-2″ of snow, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Much of the precipitation should be coming to an end by your morning commute tomorrow, but the light accumulation may cause some messy travel overnight. Especially, since it’s our first snowfall event of the season. Give yourselves plenty of time to get to where you need to go in the morning, just in case.

Behind this system, we’ll continue to hold on to colder temperatures in the middle 30s before cooling down even further by Friday. We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up over the weekend into the week of Thanksgiving.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller