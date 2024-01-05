Our next storm system moves in for Friday and should be largely cleared out by Friday late evening. We’ll likely see snow showers across the area starting early Friday and lasting through the evening hours. This round should be primarily snow, even though temperatures may come above the freezing mark for a while Friday afternoon.

There may be minor accumulations with this system, upwards of 2″ of snow could be possible in the southern half of the area, where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Lyon, Morris, and Coffey counties. Most other locations may only see a dusting to around an inch of snow as most of the accumulation looks to melt as it hits the surface with slightly above freezing temperatures.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active after this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even heavier precipitation. Temperatures should initially support a rain/snow mix before it changes over to all snow on Monday. It may end up being much more impactful than this first round, so keep checking back for updates.

There are some signals that even colder air starts to work it’s way in during the last half of next week. We do get a bit of a break between systems, though, for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by next weekend.