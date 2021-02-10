Light snow possible, dangerously cold wind chills on the way

Another chance for light snow and flurries is expected this morning and again early Thursday as our weather pattern doesn’t break or change for the next few days. Like the last couple events, it will be minor accumulation with little impact.

Wind chill values through the rest of the week will remain in the single digits if not below zero with cloud cover sticking around as well.

Better chances for snow arrive Friday night into Saturday that may provide a chance for a decent accumulation by the end of the day as even colder air settles in for the weekend.

Dangerously cold air arrives Saturday with highs in the 0s and lows in the -0s to -10s, with the coldest mornings on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday when wind chills could be in the -20s, possibly some in the -30s.