A minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon and evening, only amounting to around an inch, at the most, across the area.

Snow should taper off around the afternoon hours with temperatures yet again struggling out of the 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Another frigid night is in store for tonight as skies clear out and winds continue out of the north and west. That’ll give us another morning with wind chills below 0° for tomorrow.