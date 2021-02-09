Light snow returns for early Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Bitterly cold air continues

Few more snow chances

Dangerously cold by this weekend

Winds will be a little lighter through the night, running about 5 mph, but that will still make it feel like we’re below zero with wind chill values.

Another chance for a light wintry mix will be on Wednesday morning and again early Thursday as our weather pattern doesn’t break or change for the next several days. Like the last couple events, it will be minor accumulation with minor glazing of surfaces possible. Make sure to continue to pad in extra time in the morning to get to where you need to go as slick spots are still possible.

Wind chill values through the rest of the week will remain in the single digits if not below zero with cloud cover sticking around as well.

Better chances for snow arrive Friday night into Saturday that may provide a chance for a decent accumulation by the end of the day as even colder air settles in for the weekend.

Dangerously cold air arrives Saturday with highs in the 0s and lows in the -0s to -10s, with the coldest mornings on Sunday and Monday when will chills could be in the -20s, possibly some in the -30s. Bitterly cold air holds tight through the area for quite a while. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by February 20th.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com