Light to moderate snow moves through this evening, colder day tomorrow

The backside of the storm system that we’ve been dealing with this weekend is finally wrapping through tonight. We’ll have a chance for some light to moderate snow to push through the area before 10 pm. Ground temperatures are above freezing in most places, so that will limit how much actually sticks to the ground, but a dusting up to a 1/2″ of snow is possible for areas north and west of Manhattan. Everywhere else may see very little to no accumulation. The main issue will be reduced visibility as our winds are running about 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a little more sunshine, but that won’t help us out in the temperature department, unfortunately. We’ll be in the upper 30s once again, but this time our winds will be gusting to 30-35 mph, making it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s for much of the day.

After that, we begin a warm-up leading into New Year’s Day. New Year’s Eve will still be pretty cold, with temperatures in the 20s, for anyone venturing out to celebrate. Temperatures to start the new year will be in the lower 50s!



-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

