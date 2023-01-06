By Friday, we should be on the mild side, once again, as temperatures return closer to 50°, but this warm-up is brief.

Slightly cooler weather is expected for this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s. We’ll start to see increasing clouds through the day as we begin to see our next system approach.

That quick system moves through late Friday and into early Saturday. Precipitation looks possible for portions of the area, but the type will be dependent on the timing.

There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty with this system, but as it stands now, we’re not expecting much in the way of impacts as any precipitation should be light. Some folks may see some drizzle, other freezing drizzle, and some could see some very light snow. Any amounts would be a glazing of ice or a quick dusting of snow.