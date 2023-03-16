What We’re Tracking

Late evening snow / mix

Single digit wind chills

Much colder to end the week and start the weekend

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area through 1 AM Friday.

Tonight, a rain / snow / wintery mix will continue to move across the viewing area leading to some concerns with slippery road conditions. A light dusting of snow will remain possible, mostly for counties north of I-70.

Temperatures will fall rapidly during the late evening and overnight, leaving us with morning lows in the 20s. Winds will also still be a big problem with gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible through the night. This will result in some bitterly cold wind chills Friday morning – single digit values possible.

We’ll be much colder behind this system for the weekend with highs only in the 30s and 40s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills. Any outdoor activities on these two days will be very cold – the more layers you have, the better.

By Sunday and Monday, though, the temperatures begin to swing in the other direction with returning southerly winds. Highs to end the weekend should be in the middle 40s, and next week may begin in the middle 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush