What We’re Tracking:

Wintery mix possible early

Mild temperatures next week

Another chance for rain Thursday

There’s a low pressure system moving quickly this morning bringing in a wintry mix for portions of the area. Precipitation will generally be light with better snow chances up north and everyone having a good chance to see some wintery mix and freezing drizzle.

Any amounts we do end up seeing will be a glazing of ice or a quick dusting of snow. The main impacts will likely be due to freezing drizzle if temperature profiles line up just right – so be sure to give yourself extra time out the door and on the roads early this morning.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies before clearing out later this evening. Sunday we see a pretty good rebound in temperatures with highs in the middle 40s and plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, we should see quite a bit of sunshine and more mild weather. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get close to 50° with overnight lows near 30°. Our next best chance for rain arrives by Wednesday night and into Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez