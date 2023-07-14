TOPEKA (KSNT) – A powerful storm front crossed over northeast Kansas Friday, causing large-scale power outages and spurring numerous warnings.

Evergy reports that more than 130,000 people are without power across its coverage area. To see Evergy’s outage map, click here. To find out how to report a power outage through Evergy, click here.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) said in a press release that people should stay in their homes at this time due to the large amount of storm damage across the city. Officers are currently responding to calls amidst downed power lines, fallen trees, flooded streets and other weather-related issues. The TPD is not responding to any accidents unless it is a DUI or injuries are reported.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports on social media that their emergency communications center is being flooded with calls. The SNSO says you do not need to dial 911 to report non-functioning traffic lights, fallen tree limbs and/or power outages (unless it causes a medical emergency).

Nelson Casteel with Shawnee County Emergency Management said a shelter in place order is in effect for Country Stampede. Power is currently out at the stampede.

At 2:33 p.m., a tornado warning was called for Douglas and Jefferson County as the storm moved east. The warning expired as of 3 p.m. Friday, July 14.