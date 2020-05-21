Long stretch of cooler weather ends with storm chances ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Becoming warmer and more humid

Occasional storms tonight through Memorial Day

Heavy rain and severe weather possible

Temperatures will finally start climbing up into the above average category after a rather cool first three weeks of May. With that comes areas of rain as warmer, more humid air arrives. The first round of showers and storms is expected later tonight into early Friday. Lows will only fall to around 60° tonight, as well.

After the chance for rain early in the day, Friday will clear out to a partly cloudy sky and warmer. Highs should reach close to 80° before the next chance for a few storms moves in for Friday evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, but not anticipating widespread storms.

Even warmer on Saturday with mostly sunny, breezy conditions through the day. Highs in the middle to upper 80s before a few storms pop up in Central Kansas. Some of those may hold together and move east toward the evening or early nighttime. A few of those storms could also be strong to severe. Additional rounds of showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday with locally heavy rainfall.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

