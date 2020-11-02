Long stretch of fall warmth

What We’re Tracking:

Warming up through the week

Breezy for much of the week

Dry conditions remain

The sky will be clear tonight with a low in the lower 40s. After a windy day it looks to be a mild night with south winds calming down tonight to around 5 mph.

Warm and dry will be the key words for the weather this week. We stay sunny and breezy on Tuesday and highs will be even warmer–in the middle 70s! Overnight lows this week will be in the 40s and 50s and we’ll stay in the lower to middle 70s for highs straight through Saturday before we see our quiet weather pattern break by Sunday.

We should get a storm system to move through and bring us a powerful cold front early next week. It’s still a ways out, but depending on when the front moves through, we could see either rain showers early in the day on Sunday then possibly a line of storms when the stronger front slides through Sunday evening. Colder air moves in on Monday and brings an end to the beautiful stretch of warm fall weather.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com