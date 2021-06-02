Long stretch of sunny, warm weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for a stray shower today

Warmer, sunny late week

Much warmer for the weekend

With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will once again fall into the upper 50s with nearly calm conditions. While the area will remain dry overnight, a heavy layer of dew is expected once again on grassy surfaces in the morning.

After today, things start to dry out and and temperatures climb back into the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week. Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s by the weekend. Our humidity will be increasing through the weekend, as well, and that will really make it feel like summertime!

Although the overall pattern is favoring warm, sunny weather into early next week, there will still be a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday through Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the 80s and fairly high humidity, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com