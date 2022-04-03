What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy & breezy Sunday

Rain chances through midweek

Staying mild

Rain showers cross through the area for early tonight with the bulk of that falling early tonight over the eastern and southern portions of the viewing area. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to near 40°.

Monday looks to remain mostly cloudy with a few stray showers and a chance for some drizzle at times. Temperatures will stay near average in the lower 60s as the wind relaxes. A better chance for rain moves our way for Tuesday evening with more moisture available and highs returning to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There may be a few more lingering showers early Wednesday, but behind the rain we should see a bit of a cool down into the middle to upper 50s for the latter half of the week. Highs should be able to rebound into the 60s next week, though.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller