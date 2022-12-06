What We’re Tracking:

Some clearing on Wednesday

Rain chance on Thursday

Near average weather for several days

Widespread cloud cover for the southern half of the area should start to thin out a bit for the overnight period for the northern counties. Farther south, cloud cover should stick around throughout most of the night and into Wednesday, as well. Lows will dip into the middle 20s north to middle 30s south by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday should again be mostly cloudy with highs only reaching the middle to upper 40s with a light east wind. Our next chance for rain will move into the area by very late Wednesday night into Thursday. Despite the cooler temperatures, we should be warm enough to only see rain across most of the area. This will be our best chance for rain this work week, and most locations stand a pretty good chance of seeing at least some much-needed rainfall during the day Thursday!

Our next system looks to arrive early next week. Showers look to be possible starting Monday or into Tuesday, depending on the timing of that system. It’s a bit far out to pin down the exact timing, but another chance for precipitation during that window of time. Once again, at this point, temperatures appear warm enough to support all rain.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller