Lots of clouds with periodic rain, chilly weather through Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly through Tuesday with shower chances

Warmer temperatures with occasional thunderstorms Wednesday to Saturday

Drier weather late Sunday through early next week

Mostly cloudy weather for tonight with periodic rain, especially over the southwestern half of the area through tonight. Temperatures won’t drop significantly, but with already cool air in place it will stay chilly. Lows should drop into the lower to middle 40s by early Tuesday.

Rain showers in the morning on Tuesday will give way to drier weather as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will likely stay with us through the day. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Warmer weather moves in on Wednesday with a chance for scattered showers and storms, then another round of strong to severe storms developing late in the day in central areas of the state, only to spread east by evening. Much warmer weather arrives from Thursday into the weekend with a few hit-and-miss storm chances and partly cloudy weather in between any storms.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



