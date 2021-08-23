Lots of hot weather throughout the week



What We’re Tracking:

Hot and humid week ahead

Lots of sunshine

Late weekend rain chance

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area until 8:00pm Tuesday evening.

Mostly clear and warm, humid weather for tonight. Temperatures will only cool back slightly, dipping into the middle to upper 70s by morning. Light southerly wind through the night, as well.

The heat continues through the entire work week as rain chances look absent throughout the majority of the week. Daytime temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices ranging from 100° to 105° most days. Even overnight lows this week don’t offer much relief. We’ll only be cooling down into the middle to upper 70s.

Temperatures look to stay well above average through the weekend before things begin to change a bit for us. There looks to be a cold front arriving late Sunday bringing with it some rain chances and cooler temperatures. As it gets closer, we’ll nail down the timing of its passage.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller