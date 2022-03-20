What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds tonight

Rain chances by Monday afternoon

Rain/snow possible Tuesday

Clouds will start to build in late tonight as our next storm system approaches. This system is shaping up to provide really good rain chances with lots of moisture in place. Isolated showers look to develop by early Monday afternoon and become more widespread through the evening. Pockets of heavier rainfall is likely with potential for rumbles of thunder and lightning as well.

This system could very well linger through the day Tuesday with the potential for some snowflakes mixing in by Tuesday afternoon and evening as the system winds down a bit. The rainy period will force temperatures to take a dip with highs in the lower to middle 60s Monday, then only in the middle 40s by Tuesday. The chilly weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and breezy, but much of the region looks to dry out on Wednesday.

After the system passes by, improving conditions are expected for the end of the week and pleasantly mild weather for next weekend as high temperatures start to rebound back into the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller