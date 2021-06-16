Lots of sunshine in the area today with heat index values in the triple digits

What We’re Tracking:

Hot day ahead

More Humidity

Even warmer Thursday

Our humidity levels today will make it feel a bit muggy outside with our afternoon highs in the upper 90s. We’ll have to tack on an extra 1 to 3 degrees though as our temperatures will feel even warmer with the moisture in the area. Several spots in our northwest viewing area will likely reach triple digits by the late afternoon.

Thursday looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week as many of us in the eastern viewing area could see our first 100° day with dew points in the upper 60s. That’ll send our heat index values to 102-105°. Outdoor activities should be limited and frequent breaks should be taken if possible.

Although dry and hot conditions will be the main story through at least Thursday, confidence is increasing that we may see some rain chances by Friday night. This will come as a nice relief in the form of a weak cold front – pulling our temperatures back just a little bit for the weekend! A few thunderstorms may be possible as well.

Looking ahead into next week temperatures appear to moderate just a little bit more with some small chances for showers hanging out in the forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com