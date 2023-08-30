What We’re Tracking

Near normal temperatures for a couple days

Gradually warming

Hotter weather for the weekend

Another clear and mild night with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 50s east and near 60° for the western areas. Humidity will stay on the low side for the night, as well.

After today, we gradually warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s by Thursday. Hotter weather looks to return by the weekend, and unfortunately, it looks to stick around for a good portion of next week. The good news is that humidity will stay low to the weekend.

Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again. As of right now, the only chance for rain is a the potential for an isolated storm or two late Tuesday. Other than that, the next several days will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller