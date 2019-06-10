Low humidity to start the work week; rain chances return on Tuesday

Sunshine will dominate throughout the entire day today. A light north breeze at 5 to 10 mph will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but there will be no sense of humidity in the air either.

A few more clouds will build in Monday night, but it will stay dry as temperatures bottom out in the 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Tuesday before afternoon highs cracked into the 70s to right around 80°. A few showers and storms may start popping up during the afternoon, but the better, more organized chance for rain will move in during the evening. The threat for any severe weather is very low.

Otherwise, Tuesday night into Wednesday will be another mild one with lows in the 50s.

Wrap around moisture could create some additional showers Wednesday morning into the afternoon for the eastern half of the region. Wednesday will continue on with the trend of low humidity and highs in the 70s, but it will be a bit more on the breezy side, as well.

Dry weather returns for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but the clouds will increase as the day goes on.

Scattered chances for showers and storms will return for Friday and next weekend as high temperatures get back into the low to mid 80s. The humidity will start to rise once again heading into the weekend, as well.