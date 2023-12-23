What We’re Tracking

Low pressure moves in tonight

Rainy Christmas Eve

Snow possible Christmas Day

The low pressure system that we have been talking about for the last couple of days moves in late tonight. The rain will start in our western counties before becoming widespread into the overnight hours. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder embedded in there, too! Highs will likely be near 60° on Sunday.

The scattered chance for showers will linger through Christmas Day, as well, but winds look to start shifting to the north and west. This will usher in colder temperatures which could cause some snowflakes to mix in with some rain.

The best chance for any accumulating snow will be in our northwestern counties. We’ll keep an eye on that closely, but as of right now, highs look to be in the upper 30s for Monday.

Monday night, we should drop into the upper 20s, though, and there’s a slight chance for lingering precipitation into early Tuesday that may end up being snow showers, too. Highs by Tuesday afternoon may fail to reach 40°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard