Low rain chances through the weekend with a bit of a warm-up

What We’re Tracking:

Rain moves southward through tonight

Partly cloudy, isolated showers through weekend

Below average temperatures ahead

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH* – Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 10:00pm.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side for tonight and will dip into the middle to upper 60s. In addition, a few scattered showers will continue to move through the area tonight with the bulk of the rain shifting southward with time. By later this evening and tonight, the majority of the rainfall will be out of the viewing area.

Partly cloudy and warm weather returns for Friday and into the weekend. However, an unsettled weather pattern continues through the rest of the week and well into the weekend with a handful of off and on rain showers. These chances of rain remain on the lower side so there should be plenty of dry spells for activities this weekend.

While temperatures will be near average to slightly below average, we don’t see any sign of an intense round of heat building in for at least the next week ahead of us. In fact, the start of next week should be clearer, drier and a little bit below average with highs in the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

