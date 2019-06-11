Low threat of severe weather today; more humid to end the week

Aside from a slight chance of some light rain along the Kansas-Nebraska border, the region will stay dry throughout the morning under a partly cloudy sky.

It will be another comfortable one for today as high temperatures get into the 70s to right around 80°. The humidity stays low as south winds become sustained at 10 to 15 mph b y midday.

This afternoon into the early evening is when a few isolated showers and storms could start to pop up. Rain chances will increase after 8-9 pm this evening as a more organized cluster of showers and storms will move in from northwest/west to east/southeast.

Overall, the threat for severe weather in northeast Kansas today and tonight is low, but it’s not completely zero either. If we can get some more robust storms, the main threats would be for 60 to 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Scattered showers and storms will roll through overnight tonight. Behind that rain chance, a partly cloudy sky will develop as overnight lows bottom out in the 50s.

Wednesday will start off dry in the morning, but some wrap around moisture from a departing system could create some additional isolated pop-up showers during the afternoon into the little evening.

Otherwise, Wednesday will be a bit more on the breezy side, but it will be a cooler wind. North winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph, keeping high temperatures trapped in the upper 60s through the mid 70s.

Thursday will remain dry as clouds gradually build in throughout the day, with high temperatures in the 70s to right around 80°.

Higher humidity starts creeping back in Friday and for the Father’s Day weekend. More spots will crack into the low 80s on Friday with mid 80s for the weekend. However, Friday and the holiday weekend will go along with additional scattered chances for showers and storms.