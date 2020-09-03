Lower humidity as front moves through this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Front moves through today

Pleasant Friday, heating up for the weekend

Even cooler next week

We’ll be fairly warm today, and our high temperatures should occur near lunchtime as a cold front slides through this afternoon. We should be able to make it into the low to mid 80s still today. Our humidity will be much lower after this front though, making it feel very pleasant as we end out the week. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low-mid 80s, as well.

For Labor Day weekend, we’ll start off a bit hot with temperatures reaching near 90° Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger cold front will push through during the day Monday. A little later than originally thought, so we should still be able to make it into the low to mid 80s on Labor Day.

A second front comes through early Tuesday with a likely chance for showers and much cooler weather for the middle of the week. We could see overnight lows drop into the 40s with highs struggling to get out of the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

