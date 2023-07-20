Humidity will lower through the day thanks to a front that moved through last night. Winds will be out of the north today, around 10mph, but temperatures will still be warm in the lower 90s. Clouds will be clearing out today, too, as we become sunny by this afternoon.

There’s another chance for a few storms later tonight, and a few showers could linger through part of the morning tomorrow. As a result, temperatures will likely be in the middle 80s for Friday afternoon before warming back up to near 90° for Saturday.

Rain chances become few and far between after Saturday as we’re looking at an extended period of hot weather as an upper ridge builds in. Highs by Monday will already be back in the middle to upper 90s, so enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

We’ll most likely see air temperatures around the century mark by Tuesday, and the pattern doesn’t look to change all that much even as we approach the last days of July. Our silver lining appears to be relatively low humidity through midweek, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures.