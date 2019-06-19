Lower temperatures for a day before it becomes oppressively hot and muggy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

We couldn’t ask for a better stretch of weather after our high water and flooding problems in May. Most locations in June have had very few days with highs above 90 degrees, and many communities have only been hit by thunderstorms a time or two over the past 2-2.5 weeks.

Monday gave us a mix of clouds and sun with low to mid 80s. Sky conditions were mostly clear Monday night with rain in the western third of the state. Precipitation chances increased during the day Tuesday as a stronger trough over the Upper Rockies and Northern Plains swept across the region for late afternoon and evening t’storms. Elements for severe weather stayed primarily over our west and southwest counties.

Yesterday’s rain was a bit heavy in spots, but it may have been just right for those with precious lawns and growing gardens. There may be lingering showers and storms with lingering instability before clouds gradually decrease area wide. The northwest breeze will lower the moisture content as well.

Greater Topeka Wednesday…

Highs: 76-79

Wind: SE 10-15

Dry conditions are expected Thursday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. It will become increasingly humid. Friday may stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but it also looks windy, hot and very muggy. Summer solstice occurs at 10:54am CDT.

There is a chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms this weekend with another low pressure system from Canada, but all precipitation chances look fairly low right now. The best chance for something might be overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Expect more sunshine with near normal temps for the beginning of next week. By then, we will almost start focusing on the 4th of July holiday.

