Mainly clear, quiet, and mild through midweek before spotty showers Thursday

The stronger breezes over Thanksgiving weekend finally settled down yesterday. It certainly made being outside more pleasant.

Not much happening with our local weather pattern. Abundant sunshine and mild conditions continue. Some clouds will drift across from time to time, but we really don’t have anything major heading our way. There will be a dry cold front pass in another 2-3 days, but otherwise we get more of what we’ve had.

Today begins partly cloudy and frosty. We should get rapid clearing for a sunny to mostly sunny daylight period. High temperatures should be about 10-12 degrees above average for early December.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 55-59

Wind: NW 5-15

Precipitation doesn’t seem very likely through the upcoming weekend. Showers may try to develop Thursday and again late Sunday afternoon, otherwise we should keep our clear to partly cloudy outlook.

Temperature trends look fairly consistent. We will experience a drop this Friday with 40s, and we’ll get another big tumble next Monday after relatively mild temps this weekend.

No sign of any snow through the 10th of the month, so that will put us two weeks away from the holiday. Can we possibly squeeze in a White Christmas that has little, if any, impact on holiday travel? We are slowly creeping up to the time for getting that answer.

More mild and quiet weather ahead….

