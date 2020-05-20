Mainly cloudy Wednesday and occasionally stormy late Thursday through Memorial Day

Temperatures have been below normal for the past 6-7 weeks, although it will become a little warmer and more humid as the weekend approaches.

Each day this week has started with clouds, and some spots have had to wait until early to mid-afternoon for sunshine to break through.

Clouds will be stubborn Wednesday with spotty sprinkles. Moisture will keep increasing so it may feel rather humid with each passing day. We need to appreciate any dry weather we get because it looks occasionally wet and stormy Friday through Monday.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 73-77

Wind: E 8-18

Thursday may be cloudy with possible afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Temperatures should finally warm into the 80s beginning Friday and dew points above 60. This will make for a muggy and more unstable environment, so some thunderstorms may become strong or severe from time to time.

Numbers should stay between 80-85 on Saturday, but storm chances will certainly be on increase. Several rounds of thunder look likely Sunday to early Tuesday.

You may want some indoor, backup plans for Memorial Day. We should also monitor the heavy rain potential and flood threat through the period.

Showers and thunderstorms may impact your holiday weekend activities…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



